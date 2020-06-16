https://www.dailywire.com/news/trumps-niece-to-publish-tell-all-book-on-president-reveals-she-was-primary-source-for-trump-tax-story

President Trump’s only niece has written a tell-all book on the president set to be published in late July.

Simon & Schuster plan to publish “Too Much And Never Enough” by Mary Trump, the 55-year-old daughter of Fred Trump, Jr., on July 28. The book went live for preordering on Amazon on Monday night.

“In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric,” the book’s description reads.

The book will reveal that Mary Trump was the primary source for a New York Times investigation into the president’s taxes. The investigation revealed that President Trump had inherited just over $400 million from his father. Mary Trump was source for the private tax documents obtained by the Times, according to The Daily Beast.

The book will also include portions of damning conversations Mary Trump has had with the president’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry. Longtime divisions within the Trump family have been masked by a series of non-disclosure agreements and other members of the family keeping a low public profile. The book is expected to give an insider perspective into the inter-family lawsuit of 2000.

“They might be polite, but Donald’s personality is one of dominance, and that includes his family,” Jack O’Donnell, a former Trump casino executive, told The Washington Post. “That is no fun for anyone.”

Mary and her brother Fred III sued members of their extended family – President Trump, Maryanne Trump, and others – and their grandfather’s estate in 2000 after the death of the family patriarch, Fred Trump.

Fred Jr. had died in 1981 from alcoholism at the age of 42, and Mary and Fred III had expected to inherit their father’s share of Fred Trump’s fortune. They ended up in an ugly legal battle, suing other members of the Trump family and alleging that the president and others had convinced Fred Trump to alter his will before he died, leaving most of the fortune with his surviving children.

During the legal battle, the president along with his siblings cut off medical payments from the family business to Fred III’s son, William, who had cerebral palsy. The president told The New York Daily News at the time, “when [Fred III] sued us, we said, ‘Why should we give him medical coverage?”

“You have to be tough in this family. I guess I have what my father didn’t have. I will stick to my guns. I just think it was wrong,” Fred Trump told the NYDN after the payments for his son were stopped. “These are not warm and fuzzy people. They never even came to see William in the hospital. Our family puts the ‘fun’ in dysfunctional.”

