Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump’s comeback rally planned for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is now in flux because of an “overwhelming response” from the public.

“It’s all a work in progress,” Pence told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had such an overwhelming response that we’re also looking at another venue. We’re also looking at outside activities.”

He added that Oklahoma has done a “remarkable” job of reopening the state.

According to the vice president, over 1 million people have requested tickets for the event.

Rally attendees will also have their temperature checked and receive hand sanitizer and face coverings to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus at the event.

“The freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution,” Pence said.

“The president and I are very confident that we’re going to be able to restart these rallies to tell the story of what this president has done through these unprecedented times but also over the last three and a half years and drive toward a great victory on Nov. 3.”

An anonymous source with knowledge of the issue told the Washington Examiner that the new venue for the rally will be the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

The 310,625-square-foot facility recently completed a $55 million renovation and is next door to the original venue for the rally, the Bank of Oklahoma Center.

However, the venue could change again, according to the source.

In an email to the Examiner, Democratic National Committee spokesman John Weber accused Trump of “putting his own supporters in harm’s way to throw himself a rally.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that the measures the Trump campaign is taking to hold the rally are “recognition that there’s guidelines in place that should be followed.”

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye told the Examiner that health officials “strongly encourage” anyone planning to attend a large event to take a coronavirus test ahead of time.

“We continue to strongly encourage those who intend to participate in a large gathering to plan ahead by getting tested for COVID-19 and by minimizing social interactions or excursions in the days leading up to the event,” Frye wrote in an email.

“When you are at the event, do not touch your face, use hand sanitizer, stay six feet of distant from others, wear a mask, and then seek to get retested and minimize contact in the days following.”

