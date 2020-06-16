http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cRbMvruma4Q/

News anchor Elex Michaelson of Los Angeles’s FOX affiliate tweeted Monday that he had been told by an executive at ABC News that he could not become a network correspondent because ABC was not hiring white men for the job.

Michaelson now works as a news anchor for FOX 11 KTTV, and hosts his own weekly statewide program, The Issue Is. He has led coverage of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations — and riots — that have risen across Southern California.

He related his story of discrimination in the context of newly-emerging allegations about racism at ABC News.

I’ve never said this publicly… In 2017, ABC7 recommended I become a network correspondent. Barbara Fedida told me: “You’re qualified. But you’re a white male & my bosses told me I can only hire women & minorities for the next couple years.”@yashar https://t.co/47EE8vB0Wi — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 16, 2020

My hope in sharing this is to show support for the victims of racism at ABC News. I also hope, going forward, this culture where race is so cavalierly & crudely discussed by executives with hiring & firing power…is over. We as a society…and as an industry…can do better. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 16, 2020

I also want to make clear there is TREMENDOUS value in having a diverse newsroom. Our viewers would be better served by having reporters & executives that looked like them. Political, religious, socioeconomic, racial, ethnic diversity in the room creates more accurate stories — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 16, 2020

Michaelson linked to an article by Yashar Ali at HuffPost about “Barbara Fedida, a powerful ABC News executive, [who allegely] has an extensive history of insensitive comments.” Fedida is alleged to have made a reference to “pick[ing] cotton” while speaking to Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, who is African American.

Fedida, who has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, said through her attorney: “Throughout my career, I have been a champion for increased diversity in network news.”

