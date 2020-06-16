https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/unhinged-protester-chaz-wears-orange-peel-face-mask-punches-person-recording-video/

A female protester from Seattle’s “CHAZ” or “CHOP” was seen wearing an orange peel as a face mask.

The unhinged woman seemed to be angered by a street preacher and gave her the middle finger.

She then walked up to the person recording her and punched him.

This is what Seattle’s Mayor calls a summer of love, potlucks and drum circles.

WATCH:

A protester from the Seattle “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” wears an orange peel as a face mask. #BlackLivesMatter #Antifa pic.twitter.com/WT4eJElF7I — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 16, 2020

