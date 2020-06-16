https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/US-Jordan-terrorist-suicide-bomber/2020/06/16/id/972449

The U.S. may stop providing financial aid to Jordan in an attempt to force the extradition of a terrorist, the Times of Israel reports.

The Trump administration said it is considering “all options” to force Jordan to extradite Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi. She was convicted in Israel for participating in a 2001 bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans.

She is wanted by the U.S. on charges of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against American nationals, the newspaper reports.

Tamimi is on the FBI’s list of “most wanted terrorists” for her participation in accompanying a suicide bomber into a Jerusalem pizzeria. She was imprisoned in Israel to serve 16 life terms until she was freed in a 2011 prisoner swap agreement with Hamas. She and more than a thousand other prisoners were released in exchange for a captured Israeli soldier.

She has been residing in Jordan where authorities have refused to hand her over to the U.S., despite an extradition treaty.

The family of one of the U.S. citizens, who was killed in the terror attack, has been pushing for Tamimi’s extradition. A warrant for her arrest was made under seal in 2013 and announced by the Justice Department four years later, according to the FBI.

“My wife and I have been battling since February 2012 to see the United States charge, extradite and prosecute this horrifying fugitive from justice who proudly boasts of murdering so many children,” Arnold Roth told the newspaper.

His daughter Malki Roth was 15 when she died in the attack.

Roth said that reports of “U.S. officials challenging the Jordanians over their sheltering of Ahlam Tamimi are encouraging” and “a meaningful step forward. We long for the day she faces justice in a U.S. court.”

Tamimi has not expressed any remorse regarding her involvement of the attack during media appearances, the newspaper reports.

In regard to putting a financial strain on Jordan, the U.S. may use the “Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020,” which was signed into law on Dec. 20. The act allows for financial consequences to be imposed against Jordan if the case is not handled properly. The State Department said the U.S. provides billions of dollars of assistance to Jordan.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II is scheduled to speak with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees on Wednesday.

“The United States has multiple options and different types of leverage to secure Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi’s extradition,” the Trump administration’s nominee for ambassador to Jordan Henry Wooster said in a statement obtained by AP. “We will continue to engage Jordanian officials at all levels not only on this issue, but also on the extradition treaty more broadly. U.S. generosity to Jordan in Foreign Military Financing as well as economic support and other assistance is carefully calibrated to protect and advance the range of U.S. interests in Jordan and in the region.”

