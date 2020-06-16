https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/503094-warren-slams-pences-coronavirus-remarks-as-pathetic-as-it-is-reckless

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Democrats seize on crises in battle for state legislatures The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue Cotton emerges as key figure in base renaming fight MORE (D-Mass.) blasted Vice President Pence on Tuesday evening after he played down fears of a “second wave” of the novel coronavirus, calling his remarks “pathetic” and “reckless.”

“So that’s it, @VP Pence? You’re just going to close your eyes, plug your ears, & pat yourself on the back for the public health catastrophe under your watch? This is as pathetic as it is reckless,” Warren tweeted.

The progressive firebrand linked to Pence’s op-ed, published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal, in which he accused the media of stoking “overblown” concerns about a second wave of infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

So that’s it, @VP Pence? You’re just going to close your eyes, plug your ears, & pat yourself on the back for the public health catastrophe under your watch? This is as pathetic as it is reckless. https://t.co/qDhLpg7sbG — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 17, 2020

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate GOP seeks to restrict use of chokeholds in police reform bill Obama wishes country a ‘Happy Pride month’ after SCOTUS decision protecting LGBTQ rights Trump leads Biden by one point in Iowa: poll MORE and the courage and compassion of the American people, our public health system is far stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy,” Pence wrote in the op-ed.

The vice president, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, argued that the leveling off of daily new infections at around 20,000 and the decline in daily deaths were cause for optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence’s comments come as experts have expressed concerns that the U.S., rather than facing a second wave, has yet to emerge from the first. The U.S. has seen more than 2 million infections and more than 116,000 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Pence has encouraged governors to attribute new cases of the virus to increased testing. However, data indicates that several states’ seven-day averages are on the rise since May 31, with at least 14 states seeing their positive cases overtake the amount of testing conducted, the newspaper noted.

“I would just encourage you all, as we talk about these things, to make sure and continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of increase in testing,” Pence said in the call with governors. “And that in most of the cases where we are seeing some marginal rise in number, that’s more a result of the extraordinary work you’re doing.”

Warren pushed back on Pence’s latest remarks from his op-ed, writing in a series of tweets Tuesday night that the vice president “shouldn’t be celebrating – he should be making a plan.”

“Wake up & get to work,” she wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

