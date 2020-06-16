http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4zalFeMEtgw/

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to improve community policing in response to the George Floyd protests.

The executive order, signed on Tuesday, incentivizes local police departments to improve their use of force standards, creates ways to track extensive use of force of police officers, and helps police create programs allowing social workers to help respond to some non-violent police calls that focus on mental health or homelessness.

