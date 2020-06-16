http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ViEWTM8RXOs/wendys-ceo-speaks-out-after-restaurant-goes-up-in-flames

Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor issued a memo Sunday to employees and franchisees following the death of Rayshard Brooks who was shot by a police officer in Atlanta this weekend.

Brooks was killed Friday after being checked for a DUI while at a Wendy’s drive-thru. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks struggled with police, attempted to run and was shot.

Protestors gathered at that Wendy’s same following the shooting and during the protest someone set fire to to the restaurant.

“The tragic death of Rayshard Brooks, and the pain this has caused, saddens us all. Wendy’s has proudly served the Atlanta community for decades and seeing our restaurant burn was difficult, but we are extremely grateful that all of the team members remained safe.” Penegor said in the statement.

Since the fire a $10,000 reward has been posted for anyone with information on the person who started the fire.

Penegor said in his statement that the franchise owner is ensuring that employees will continue to be paid and have the option to remain employed at other restaurants.

“Wendy’s is also making funds available through WeCare, our employee assistance program, to any restaurant team member in our system who may experience a financial loss due to short-term restaurant closures or disruptions,” he said. “As we’ve communicated previously, Wendy’s is committed to doing our part to make real change by supporting our employees and the Black community through social justice, youth and education efforts.”​

