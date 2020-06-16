https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-polar-security-fleet-trump/2020/06/16/id/972558

A memo released by President Donald Trump promises to beef up security in the Arctic and Antarctic from possible threats by China and Russia, according to The Daily Signal.

The memo said the United States will deliver Coast Guard icebreakers, or Polar Security Cutters, which are used to conduct law enforcement, search and rescue, defense missions and other statutory missions.

These vessels are the main instruments used by the United States for polar international competition, cooperation and conflict deterrence.

The United States has owned the Arctic nation since it bought Alaska, giving it possession of the territory above the Arctic Circle. America also maintains research and monitors treaties in Antarctica.

These areas have seen an increase in activity from China and Russia that has put the United States on alert. The president’s memo calls on the Defense Department and Homeland Security to evaluate the needs of the polar icebreaker program to make sure the Arctic and Antarctic remain secure.

The plan prioritizes a program that hasn’t received much attention in the past by pledging to provide it “a ready, capable, and available fleet of polar security icebreakers that is operationally tested and fully deployable by Fiscal Year 2029.”

