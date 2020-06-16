https://www.theblaze.com/news/beverly-hills-bans-protests

As protests and riots have raged across the country in recent weeks over George Floyd’s death, leftist elites have been quick to virtue-signal their support but slow to call out the violence occurring — that is, until protests encroached upon their neighborhoods.

A great example of this occurred Monday in one of the nation’s wealthiest and most left-leaning cities: Beverly Hills.

After a group called “Occupy” staged loud protests using “bullhorns and amplified music and disrupted the tranquility” of the city’s neighborhoods, city leadership issued an emergency order effectively banning protests in residential areas.

The order, which aims to “preserve the peace and tranquility” of the wealthy neighborhoods, bans gatherings of more than 10 people in an assembly between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. in residential areas.

The order notes that silent assemblies, such as candlelight vigils, will still be allowed. But participation in any other noisy gathering could lead to an arrest.

According to the order, the loud protests — which disturbed residents during sleeping hours — met the criteria needed to be considered a “disaster,” thus justifying an “emergency” declaration.

The emergency proclamation enables the city’s director of emergency services to enact regulations in order to preserve the peace.

Late last month, commercial areas of the city were hit with widespread looting and rioting that resulted in considerable property damage. A YouTuber out “car spotting” at the time was able to document several incidents in which people taking advantage of the protests smashed windows and broke into stores to steal luxury goods.

It’s worth mentioning that no such emergency order was issued at that time. It took protesters making loud noises in residential areas for an order to be issued. In its coverage of the news, Hot Air notes, “it’s the ultimate Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY).”

