The Seattle district known as CHOP — for “Captiol Hill Organized Protest” — and initially known as CHAZ, has been occupied by demonstrators for over a week.

The protesters pushed the police out of their precinct station a week ago.

Democrats around the country are pushing to defund police departments following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

At the same time the American left and their fake news media are promoting anti-police protests and the demonization of police.

On Monday night a business owner in CHAZ or CHOP told reporters he called the police to report a burglary in progress but no one came.

Via King5:

The owner of a business on the cusp of Seattle’s so-called “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” zone – or CHOP – says he called 911 to report a burglary in progress, but no one showed up. “We’re just trying to run a small business, make a living, be good members of society. And try to be good neighbors to the neighborhood and I think we’ve really been let down by the mayor’s office, the Seattle Police Department and the fire department,” said John McDermott a co-owner of Car Tender on Capitol Hill. McDermott says early Monday morning he was alerted that his repair shop was being broken into. McDermott and his son drove to the scene while on the phone with 911. “There were no police officers on scene ever. And I was here all night long,” he said.

