Six civil rights groups have come together to form the #StopHateforProfit boycott of Facebook advertising.

The Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color of Change, Free Press, and Common Sense created the coalition, which is calling on large Facebook advertisers to pull their spending on the platform.

“The campaign is a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent, and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform,” according to a news release. “The campaign will organize corporate and public pressure to demand Facebook stop generating ad revenue from hateful content, provide more support to people who are targets of racism and hate, and to increase safety for private groups on the platform, among other measures.”

The #StopHateforProfit was advertised in the Los Angeles Times and calls for advertisers to “send Facebook a powerful message: Your profits will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism, and violence.”

“We have long seen how Facebook has allowed some of the worst elements of society into our homes and our lives,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “When this hate spreads online it causes tremendous harm and also becomes permissible offline. Our organizations have tried individually and collectively to push Facebook to make their platforms safer, but they have repeatedly failed to take meaningful action. We hope this campaign finally shows Facebook how much their users and their advertisers want them to make serious changes for the better.”

For its part, Facebook has been an adamant supporter of First Amendment free speech constitutional rights, believing it should not serve as the editor to determine which statements are objectionable and must be censored.

“Facebook remains unwilling to take significant steps to remove political propaganda from its platform,” NAACP and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “It is clear that Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will upend the integrity of our elections as we head into 2020.

“We will not stand for this. While we recognize the value that Facebook provides in connecting people of color with one another, we call into question a platform that profits from the suppression of black votes or black voices.”

The free speech on Facebook has led to more than 55% of its users reporting experiencing hate and harassment, according to ADL’s 2019 survey of Americans using social media.

“Facebook has become one of the largest and most profitable companies in the world by allowing disinformation, hate and incitement on its platform,” Founder and CEO of Common Sense James P. Steyer said in a statement. “Facebook has refused to stop prioritizing profits over the well-being of our society, but advertisers can, which is why we are urging companies to take a pause from spending on Facebook ads until it makes common sense changes on the platform that protect our children, our democracy and social justice in this country.”

