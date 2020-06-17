http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iqysKxQ6gkQ/70s-show-star-danny-masterson-charged-raping-three-women-1299061

The alleged separate incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003, according to authorities.

Daniel Masterson on Wednesday was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with raping three women.

The That ’70s Show star was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. The case was filed for warrant Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office. Masterson was arrested Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., according to jail records. His bond was set at $3.3 million. He bonded out at 2:44 p.m., according to jail records.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. The actor is alleged to have raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. And, sometime between October and December of 2003, according to authorities, the actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

The district attorney’s office noted it declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other investigations, one due to insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

Masterson’s lawyer in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter said his client was innocent.

“We’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Tom Mesereau said. “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Los Angeles police began investigating Masterson over sexual-assault claims in 2017.

The actor played Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. He also starred alongside his ’70s Show castmate Ashton Kutcher in the Netflix series The Ranch. Masterson has been married to actress Bijou Phillips since 2011.

At the time the LAPD investigations were reported, Masterson’s rep denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

3:55 p.m.: Updated with statement from Masterson’s attorney.