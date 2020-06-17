https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/al-sharpton-speak-juneteenth-rally-day-trump-rally-tulsa-oklahoma/

On January 31, 1865, the 13th Amendment banning slavery passed in the U.S. House with unanimous Republican support and intense Democrat opposition.

Republican Party Support: 100%

Democratic Party Support: 23%

On April 8, 1865, the 13th Amendment banning slavery passed by U.S. Senate

Republican support 100%

Democrat support 37%

On June 19, 1865, what was later called “Juneteenth,” U.S. troops landed in Galveston, Texas to enforce ban on slavery that had been declared more than two years before by the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Friday Al Sharpton will hold a Juneteenth rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma one day before President Trump’s rally in the same city.

For some reason the liberal media has not condemned Sharpton’s rally plans.

Funny how it works that way.

Sharpton announced his plans on Twitter earlier this week.

New York, NY (June 16, 2020) – Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of National Action Network (NAN), will join the family of Terence Crutcher in #Tulsa this Friday, June 19th, as the keynote… https://t.co/slzuuchoIq — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 16, 2020

President Trump will hold his first rally on Saturday in Tulsa since the coronavirus pandemic shut the economy down in March.

One million people have requested tickets to the Tulsa Trump rally.

