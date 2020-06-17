http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OVf2akTWnNk/

The Arizona State University student government encouraged its fellow students to contribute to various Black Lives Matter causes in a letter that was sent to the community this week. One of the suggestions was to use the Venmo payment platform to send cash to the unverified accounts of “Minneapolis activists.”

In an email to the entire ASU community, student government leaders provided students with links to various organizations that comprise the Black Lives Matter movement. The email referenced various organizations including those that provide bail relief for protesters.

The email also encouraged students to send money to an unverified Venmo account. The message suggested that cash sent to the Venmo account would help “Minneapolis activists.”

“A Venmo to donate to Minneapolis activists. Be sure to set your donation to ‘private.’ You can even specify how you want your donation to be used — medic training, medic gear, or jail support,” the website reads.

Some students were not in favor of the student government’s decision to promote Black Lives Matter. Student Joseph Pitts suggested that he thought it was inappropriate for the student government to promote groups that have engaged in political violence.

“I understand that they want to provide resources to students in this difficult time for our nation, but I was very disappointed in their encouragement to students to donate to organizations and causes that are, at best, questionable and violent in nature,” Pitts said.

“We must be united now more than ever. I truly hope that this was the result of an overzealous intern and a lack of proof-reading on behalf of the Council of Presidents,” Pitts added. “But if it was not, the Council of Presidents must be held accountable for its tacit endorsement of lawlessness. And if it was a matter of simple ignorance, then I recommend these Presidents start taking their job seriously or resign. Times like these call out for level-headed leaders, not social justice majors,.”

