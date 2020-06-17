https://www.theepochtimes.com/at-least-4-rockets-explode-near-us-embassy-in-iraqs-green-zone_3392648.html

Explosions have been reported in Baghdad’s heavily fortified international Green Zone, with at least four rockets falling near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and other diplomatic facilities.

According to initial information from local reporters posted on social media, Iraqi security forces found the site of the rocket launch in the Muasker Al Rasheed neighborhood in Baghdad.

No casualties have been reported.

It’s at least the third attack in the zone this week as the United States and the new Iraqi government continue strategic talks for a security agreement, as the United States said it would continue “reducing forces from Iraq.”

On June 16, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Iraq’s newly appointed foreign minister Fuad Hussein to “advance issues of mutual importance,” including the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, which both agreed “was an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen ties.”

In 10 days: 8 June

Rocket attack on #Baghdad airport

10 June

A rocket landed near #US embassy Baghdad

13 June

Two rockets fell in #Taji base

15 June

Rocket attack on US military installations near Baghdad airport

18 June

At least 4 rockets hit Green Zone Baghdad #Iraq — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) June 18, 2020

Iran-backed militias have been suspected to be behind a number of similar rocket attacks in Baghdad in recent months.

