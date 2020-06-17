https://www.theepochtimes.com/atlanta-fire-chiefs-release-new-photos-of-wendys-arson-suspect_3391740.html

The Atlanta Fire Department has released new photos of one of two female suspects in an arson investigation after a Wendy’s restaurant was set on fire during protests over the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 after seizing control of an officer’s stun gun and fleeing during an arrest attempt in the parking lot of the Wendy’s.

According to a police account, Brooks turned and fired the stun gun at Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks.

The incident, which is being investigated, sparked protests, which became unruly Saturday night, leading to the restaurant being gutted and set ablaze.

In a press conference Tuesday, chief fire investigator James Oliver said the fire was started by several people, using items that included fireworks and a “homemade blowtorch.”

Oliver said there are multiple suspects in the case and that investigators only have “quality photos of two of them,” adding that he believes both suspects are white females.

A suspect in an arson investigation is seen in a photo released on June 17, 2020. (Atlanta Fire Department)

Oliver said the State Arson control board has offered an additional $10,000 reward in the case, bringing the total to $20,000 for information leading to arrests.

A suspect in an arson investigation is seen in a photo released on June 17, 2020. (Atlanta Fire Department)

Earlier, officials posted a photo of a woman wearing a black mask, hat, and a coat who was “attempting to hide her identity” after the arson incident.

Roughly 150 protesters marched Saturday night around the Wendy’s restaurant outside where Brooks was shot after police tried to handcuff him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car at the restaurant drive-thru.

Brooks was cooperative during more than 30 minutes of conversation before things rapidly spun out control. He wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot.

“RIP Rayshard” is spray-painted on a sign as flames engulf a Wendy’s restaurant during protests in Atlanta, Ga., on June 13, 2020. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo)

The officer who shot Brooks in the back was fired, and prosecutors are weighing charges against him and another member of the force.

The incident prompted the resignation of the city’s Police Chief Erika Shields, who in a statement said, “It is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Brooks, who was seen on body camera video sleeping in a car blocking the Wendy’s drive-thru, failed a sobriety test.

