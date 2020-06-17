https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/atlanta-da-dean-howard-said-taser-deadly-weapon-just-two-weeks-ago-today-said-rayshard-brooks-shooting-taser-cops-not-threat-video/

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced charges on Wednesday afternoon in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.

Brooks was killed by police after resisting arrest, wrestling with the police, punching one officer in the face, stealing the officer’s taser and then firing on the officers.

DA Howard, Jr. says officials spoke to three witnesses and reviewed eight videos of the attempted arrest and shooting.

Eleven charges were announced including felony murder by the officer involved in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

TRENDING: Fulton County DA Announces 11 Charges, Including Felony Murder on the Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of Rayshard Brooks – Says Brooks Never Informed He Was Under Arrest?

And then Paul Howard added this: Rayshard Brooks was never notified he was under arrest(?) and was “never a threat.” WTH?

Brooks resisted arrest, beat cops, stole a taser and fired it at police!

Just two weeks ago Paul Howard said tasers were deadly weapons when six police officers used them on violent protesters.

Just listen to the Fulton County DA, Paul Howard. He called a taser a deadly weapon when Atlanta officers used it against two college students, thus charging them with aggravated assault. Now apparently it’s not, when it’s used AGAINST police officers. It’s double talk pic.twitter.com/xthrnHU3NM — Jacob C. (@jcupapplet) June 17, 2020

Tucker Carlson reported on this in his open on Wednesday night:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]