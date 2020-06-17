https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aunt-jemima-stereotype-race-name-change/2020/06/17/id/972591

Quaker Oats announced it is changing the name of its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix — recognizing “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on racial stereotype.”

The brand is 130-years-old and features a rendering of a black woman named Aunt Jemima. NBC News reported the woman was originally dressed as a minstrel character. The image of the woman has changed throughout the years.

The company said the image will be removed with the name change.

According to NBC News, the company has decided on the changes “to make progress toward racial equality.”

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

The new name will be announced in the fall.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution said the company has come under pressure to change the logo. The black community maintained the logo was a consistent reminder of the eras of slavery and Jim Crow, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the company said it will donate at least $5 million to “create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the black community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

