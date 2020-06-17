https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/06/17/awkward-blm-protesters-fall-silent-when-asked-one-easy-question-n543836
You know that sinking feeling you get when your virtue-signaling protest gets caught in a moral dilemma it can’t get out of? That’s what happened to this crowd of Black Lives Matters protesters who were asked a simple question about which black lives matter to them. You’ve got to watch this. We all know that these protesters don’t really mean “all” black lives… don’t we? Now they’ve admitted it.
And the blue pilled go silent
If someone knows the source of this video please post it cause I don’t have it. Thanks pic.twitter.com/oiaS8ADoRb
— MAL (@MAL_IS_BAD_) June 16, 2020