The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro joined “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” Tuesday to break down everything you need to know about the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling to extend Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protections to gay, lesbian, and transgender people.

Shapiro argued that the decision was “nonsensical on the merits” — from its effect on business owners and its contradictory principles of discrimination to how it conflicts with Title IX and religious protections under the U.S. Constitution.

“The Supreme Court tries to, very often, settle questions that are still unsettled, and that really ought not be settled by the Supreme Court. And that is in this particular case. This is not within the Supreme Court’s purview,” Shapiro said.

“And so, there are a lot of people today who are celebrating, ‘Oh, look, it’s a new America. We’re all unified now because there’s a top-down rule.’ Here’s the thing: America is as politically divided as it has been, certainly in my lifetime and maybe in the lifetime of your listeners, including the ’60s. The idea that you’re going to have anybody at the top of the federal government cramming down a one-size-fits-all rule, it’s really a problem,” he continued. “Are you going to keep the country together by cramming down one rule from the top? Whether you like the rule or you don’t like the rule, that’s a dangerous thing.”

“I think that’s what the French Revolution was all about,” Glenn added. “The French Revolution really was about, ‘We’re going to enforce morality. We’re going to enforce what we believe is right. And if you don’t like it, guillotine.’ It doesn’t work.”

