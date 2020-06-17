https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-campaign-black-lives-matter-advisers/2020/06/17/id/972646

The campaign for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is reluctant to reveal who his brain trust is concerning Black Lives Matter, the movement shaping the national conversation about race, the Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.

Despite various attempts by the Daily Beast to obtain basic information about whom specifically Biden is consulting about issues related to Black Lives Matter, the publication said it only received vague remarks that sidestepped the question.

The campaign said Biden backs a range of reforms, including a national ban on chokeholds, establishing a model use of force standard, and giving the Department of Justice subpoena power for probes into local law enforcement, but would not reveal names of who Biden is depending on for advise on these topics, saying that all his advisers “advise on a range of issues.”

Former Obama campaign and White House staffer Karine Jean-Pierre was hired last month in a high-profile move as senior adviser, including on issues concerning black voters, women, and progressives, but she did not respond to a specific query if she is advising the Biden campaign on Black Lives Matter.

This refusal to reveal names is particularly striking, because in the primaries Biden had the strong support of many black political leaders, and backing from the black community was key to his victory.

It also comes as Biden has tried to make a stark contrast with Trump on racial justice issues.

has pointed out that the problem also exists on issues relating to the economy, as the Biden campaign has demanded those advisers not make their roles public and were also told not to reveal the names of others who are involved.

