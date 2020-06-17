Some who recently jumped on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon say the activist network’s national demand to “defund” police should not be taken literally. Others seem to misunderstand the meaning of the word. And then there are those who still think “Black Lives Matter” is just a rallying cry rather than an organization with a very specific agenda.

But the most active BLM chapters have been organizing their communities to defund police departments long before the tragic death of George Floyd. In major cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, BLM organizers teamed with progressive coalitions and have already forced policy changes across the local law enforcement spectrum, affecting the county sheriffdown to cops in public schools.