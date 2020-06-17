https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-pastor-pulls-gun-during-attack

Authorities arrested a 61-year-old black pastor from Virginia after he pulled a gun on his attackers, who approached him on his own property.

Five suspects, however, are now facing hate crimes charges.

What are the details?

Pastor Leon McCray Sr. was simply guarding his property when he came under attack from no less than five suspects.

The incident took place on June 1 when the pastor attempted to prevent two white suspects from leaving an old refrigerator on the property of an apartment building he owns.

McCray told WHSV-TV that the two suspects became “irate,” and returned with three other suspects. The five then reportedly surrounded McCray, intimidating the man with racial epithets, threats, and physical violence.

“Racial epithets, and the N-word, and your Black life, your motherf***ing Black life don’t make, it doesn’t make a difference in this country, it doesn’t make a difference to me, and we will kill you,” McCray recalled the suspects saying.

The suspects converged on him and at least one suspect reportedly began headbutting McCray.

“One of the guys snatched his shirt off and circled behind me, that’s when it got really bad,” he admitted.

McCray, who was armed during the attack, pulled out his legally owned weapon and was able to call police on the suspects.

“It got to the point where this is really getting really, really bad,” he said. “I couldn’t leave, I couldn’t do anything, and with the threats, I felt to save my life, I had to draw my gun.”

Responding officers, however, arrested McCray on allegations of brandishing a firearm before they even sought his side of the story, he said.

“How humiliating,” McCray told reporters. “How dehumanizing … to look at this mob of individuals cheering on the sidelines waving as I was carted off to go to jail.”

After an investigation, authorities dropped the charge against McCray and levied charges of hate crimes against the five suspects.

What else?

Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter issued an apology to McCray for the way he was treated during the altercation.

“After talking with him about the incident, it was apparent to me that the charge of brandishing was certainly not appropriate,” Carter said. “Actually, as I told Mr. McCray, if I were faced with similar circumstances, I would have probably done the same thing.”

Authorities arrested all five suspects: Donny Salyers, 43; Dennis Salyers, 26; Farrah Salyers, 42; Christopher Sharp, 57; and Amanda Salyers, 26.

The suspects were charged with assault — hate crime, assault and battery by mob, and felony abduction.

Two sheriff’s office supervisors were also placed on administrative leave in connection with the incident.

“I want the people of Shenandoah County to know I and the sheriff’s office staff appreciate and care about the minority communities, and especially our Black community, in Shenandoah County,” he said. “Also, I continue to support and recognize the importance of your Constitutional rights, especially your Second Amendment right to protect yourself and your family.”

