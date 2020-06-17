https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/blind-christian-woman-banned-park-sharing-jesus/

(FOX NEWS) — A blind woman in Rhode Island was banned for two years from a public park and library in Westerly for sharing her Christian faith, according to a discrimination complaint.

Officials at the Memorial and Library Association, in charge of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, demanded Gail Blair, 63 at the time and blind, stop having conversations with others in the park about Jesus.

During the chats, Blair typically would offer a copy of the Gospel of John. Association members called the police on June 24, 2019, claiming she “acost[ed]” patrons by “stopping” and “giving them religious pamphlets.”

