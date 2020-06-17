https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/blm-supporters-attend-church-service-get-baptized-george-floyd-died-videos/
Woke Black Lives Matter supporters attended church services and even got baptized in Minneapolis where George Floyd died.
A Minneapolis police officer was charged after killing George Floyd last month.
George Floyd’s death sparked riots worldwide and he has been turned into some sort of saint despite his abysmal history of violent crimes.
WATCH:
Place where George Floyd died is now where baptism takes place and Floyd is now a proclaimed Saint pic.twitter.com/2eX1oAWnpE
— Paleo-Economist (@PaleoEconomist) June 17, 2020
Joshua Giles Ministries brought out a black tub and baptized people.
WATCH:
A woman got baptized whilst wearing a George Floyd t-shirt.
WATCH:
