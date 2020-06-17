https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503222-bolton-claims-house-should-have-investigated-other-impeachable

Former White House National Security Adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonBolton book publisher hits DOJ lawsuit: Part of ‘long running series’ to quash book READ: Justice Dept. lawsuit seeking to block Bolton book Trump administration sues Bolton over memoir MORE claims in his forthcoming memoir that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: ‘We’re still in a first wave’ MORE committed impeachable offenses that House Democrats never investigated, according to a copy of the book obtained by the New York Times.

In the memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” Bolton claims that not only did Trump explicitly condition aid to Ukraine on investigations involving former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Pentagon official who questioned Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze resigns The Hill’s Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order MORE and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonReport finds Russian disinformation group tied to 2016 elections still active Matt Taibbi says the press is destroying itself Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment ‘has really ridden to the rescue’ MORE, he on several occasions signaled that he was willing to end criminal investigations “to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked.” Trump also allegedly tried to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy large amounts of agricultural products to improve his re-election prospects in agricultural states.

Trump was “pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome,” Bolton wrote.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Developing

