A government car carrying the Prime Minister from Parliament to his office at Downing Street collided with a support vehicle Wednesday afternoon after a pro-Kurdish protester jumped in front of the convoy.

The convoy of police motorbike outriders, the Prime Minister’s silver Jaguar, an unmarked navy blue Range Rover ‘support vehicle’ — understood to be carrying Mr Johnson’s armed police escort — and a marked police Range Rover left the Palace of Westminster after Boris Johnson spoke in Parliament Wednesday afternoon. Mr Johnson was inside the car at the time.

As the convoy turned onto Parliament Square to proceed the short distance down Whitehall to the Prime Minister’s office Downing Street, a protester threw himself before the lead vehicle — a police motorbike — causing it to stop. The Prime Minister’s Jaguar immediately behind also stopped, but the unmarked police Range Rover behind appeared to be continuing to accelerate in video footage caught of the incident, and struck Boris Johnson’s car from behind.

There were no injuries.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The video, shared by veteran anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray — best known for his years spent standing outside Parliament with a large megaphone screaming “Stop Brexit” — shows the convoy then move off again at speed seconds later once the protester had been detained by police. By the time the convoy had travelled down Whitehall, the marked police Range Rover bringing up the rear had advanced to the front of the column, possibly to clear the way in case of other obstructions.

The protester, reported to be a pro-Kurdish Rebels activist and who was protesting against the Turkish government was photographed being arrested by officers. As he was led away, a small band of other protesters who generally gather outside Parliament chanted “fascist state”, presumably in response to the police clearing a way for the Prime Minister’s car.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

