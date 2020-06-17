https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-chargers-kaepernick-lynn/2020/06/17/id/972761

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on its “workout list,’ but head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday he has “no plans” to bring him in for a workout.

The Athletic website’s Chargers beat reporter Daniel Popper made the claim via Twitter that the Chargers have not contacted the 32-year-old Kaepernick.

Kaepernick last played a down in the NFL in 2016, when his record as a starting quarterback was 1-10 and he began the trend of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games to protest what he called police brutality and racial injustice.

Lynn said Wednesday that Kaepernick “fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running,” ESPN reported. But he also said he was happy with the three quarterbacks on his depth chart.

The Chargers’ regular starting quarterback last season, Philip Rivers, has left the team and signed a one-year contract as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts. Nine-year NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor, who Lynn coached at Buffalo and spent 2019 as Rivers’ first-choice substitute, is expected to assume the starting job at Los Angeles.

The roster also includes 2020 first-round draft selection Justin Herbert out of the University of Oregon and 2019 fifth-round choice Easton Stick.

Kaepernick and the NFL reached a confidential agreement in 2019 after an arbitrator refused to dismiss the player’s grievance claiming the league’s teams colluded to keep him out of the league.

