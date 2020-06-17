https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephen-colbert-john-bolton-trump-bolton-book/2020/06/17/id/972698

As the Trump administration sues John Bolton to prevent him from publishing his tell-all book next week, late night host Stephen Colbert said he already has a copy.

The CBS “A Late Show” host held up an advance copy of “The Room Where It Happened” on his Tuesday show.

Colbert announced Bolton will discuss the book on his show next Tuesday. The book is slated to go on sale on Tuesday.

Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser for 17 months. He penned a tell-all book that some White House officials say contains classified information.

The Justice Department alleges Bolton violated his contract in publishing the book, according to a lawsuit filed.

“During the taping of this monologue, the Department of Justice filed a breach of contract suit against ex national security adviser John Bolton,” Colbert announced on his show.

He ripped the notion that a public servant could breach a contract and said, “This lawsuit is a huge pile of crap.”

The lawsuit asks a federal court to delay any further publication of the book and to “retrieve and dispose” of existing copies. It is also asking the court to turn over all book proceeds to the U.S.

Colbert played a clip of Attorney General William Barr telling reporters that the book hasn’t been published yet. Colbert then held up his advance copy.

“Hey, attorney General Doofus, according to sources, I got this last Friday,” Colbert joked. “Ooh, ooh, ohh, secret book!”

While Colbert said he couldn’t dish any details on air about the book’s contents because it is under embargo with publisher Simon & Schuster. He also admitted he hasn’t read it yet.

“Full disclosure I haven’t read it yet because it looks really long and it has no sympathetic characters,” he said.

