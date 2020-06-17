https://www.dailywire.com/news/completely-different-host-of-the-view-says-trump-rally-10-times-worse-health-risk-than-blm-protests

Thousands of maskless protesters running rampant through the streets? No problem. A political rally for President Trump? Out of the question!

That’s the take of Joy Behar, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” who claims Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday is a far greater danger to public health than the Black Lives Matter protests occurring across the U.S.

“He only cares that you come and supply kudos to his massive ego,” Behar said Tuesday before demanding Trump supporters stay home. “He won’t even give you health insurance if you get sick. Why are you going? Why?”

“The rally for Trump is indoors,” Behar said. “The protesters are out in the streets and most of them are wearing masks, I notice, even though a lot of them are not. And they should be, but the indoor situation is ten times worse and much more dangerous. That’s all. It’s completely different.”

Another co-host, Sunny Hostin, agreed. “You’re inviting 60,000 people to a rally where … masks are optional,” she said. “They very well may be infected with a life-ending virus. I just think it’s – he’s a menace.”

Fellow co-host Meghan McCain, a conservative, said Behar and Hostin are hypocrites for praising gathering with tens of thousands of people while lambasting Trump for holding a rally.

“The message from the media is as long as you are protesting something or going to a rally that is of the right politics, you can do it and we’ll ignore the spread of COVID[-19],” Ms. McCain said, Mediaite reported.

“So going to a Trump rally is somehow more dangerous than going to a rally in Brooklyn over the weekend,” McCain said. “We have to be consistent on this. And what we’re seeing is a lot of anger festering up. When you’re seeing people who are now taking it into their own hands and going and opening up playgrounds in Brooklyn because [Mayor Bill] de Blasio won’t let them, but at the same time hundreds of thousands of people can go protest in Brooklyn. The messaging is very confusing for people.”

But Behar and Hostin left out the fact that Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote on Twitter that rally attendees will undergo temperature checks and receive free face masks and hand sanitizer before entering the venue.

And Meghan Blood, a spokesman for the BOK Center, where the rally will be held, told Politico that the center will adhere to the state’s regulations for events.

“Government officials have advised that the campaign rally as planned is consistent with the guidance for the OURS [Open Up & Recover Safely] plan for entertainment venues, however, in the event that the governing authorities impose new restrictions, we will notify the event organizers immediately,” Blood said in a statement to Politico.

