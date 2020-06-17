http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/s44zZaF3go0/coronavirus-in-one-state-60.php

Governor Walz conducted yesterday’s press briefing touching on the status of the epidemic in Minnesota (video below). After his first few seconds at the lectern, however, this briefing was all politics. Walz promoted the “robust” bonding bill he seeks to push through during the current special session of the legislature. “Robust” was the word of the day.

Walz was required to call the special session to extend his emergency powers. He is not yielding control of the dials of our lives.

The second speaker in Walz’s show was “light-skinned Native woman” Peggy Flanagan. Flanagan is a race-obsessed metro lefty fruitcake and our lieutenant governor. They kept an unusually tight lid on her yesterday.

Third up was the mayor of Red Wing. He sounded like he was on the verge of tears in support of the bonding bill. It’s that important. Listening to the mayor, I understood, in case there was any doubt: “robust”=”large.”

Next up was a young lady from IBEW Local 292 in Minneapolis. She wore her hardhat to demonstrate the importance of the bonding bill for new construction projects.

The parade continued. There was of course the obligatory crossover with COVID-19 and the killing of George Floyd. Somehow, it’s all about the money. The time has come today.

One might infer that the epidemic is in decline in Minnesota. There were only 9 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the data yesterday. Hospitalization/ICU usage is down. Seven of the 9 new deaths occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. Seven of the 9 new decedents were in their 80’s (two) and 90’s (five). Of the 1,313 total deaths attributed to the epidemic, 1,041 have occurred among residents of LTC facilities. That is 79.3 percent of all deaths.

Does anybody really know what time it is? At about 38:00 of the video, Walz talks about his continued exercise of control. He doesn’t know what time it is. It’s time to give Minnesotans the information necessary to look out for themselves and restore control of the dials to their rightful owners.

