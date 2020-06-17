https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-senator-describes-black-republicans-police-reform-bill-token-approach-senator-tim-scott-responds-fire/
Democrat Privilege.
Senator Dick Durbin described Republican Tim Scott’s police reform bill as a “token” approach!
Senator Tim Scott is a black Republican Senator!
Advertisement – story continues below
Can you imagine a Republican getting away with such a statement?
Sen. Dick Durbin describes Sen. @TimScottSC‘s police reform bill as a “token, half-hearted approach” pic.twitter.com/dAVeU8NRvb
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2020
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: The Mysterious Case of RAZ from CHAZ – BLM Warlord Owns Multiple Guns (including an Uzi), a Tesla, BMW and Jaguar XJ, Millions in Properties, and Is Supported by Dubai Government
Tim Scott responded WITH FIRE!
“Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there Senator Durbin?”
Advertisement – story continues below
Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin? https://t.co/h3WETXn3We
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 17, 2020