https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-senator-describes-black-republicans-police-reform-bill-token-approach-senator-tim-scott-responds-fire/

Democrat Privilege.

Senator Dick Durbin described Republican Tim Scott’s police reform bill as a “token” approach!

Senator Tim Scott is a black Republican Senator!

Can you imagine a Republican getting away with such a statement?

Sen. Dick Durbin describes Sen. @TimScottSC‘s police reform bill as a “token, half-hearted approach” pic.twitter.com/dAVeU8NRvb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2020

Tim Scott responded WITH FIRE!

“Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there Senator Durbin?”

Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin? https://t.co/h3WETXn3We — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 17, 2020

