https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-senator-describes-black-republicans-police-reform-bill-token-approach-senator-tim-scott-responds-fire/

Democrat Privilege.
Senator Dick Durbin described Republican Tim Scott’s police reform bill as a “token” approach!
Senator Tim Scott is a black Republican Senator!

Can you imagine a Republican getting away with such a statement?

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: The Mysterious Case of RAZ from CHAZ – BLM Warlord Owns Multiple Guns (including an Uzi), a Tesla, BMW and Jaguar XJ, Millions in Properties, and Is Supported by Dubai Government

Tim Scott responded WITH FIRE!

“Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there Senator Durbin?”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...