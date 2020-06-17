https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/disgusting-gun-running-warlord-raz-chaz-played-lead-role-production-white-girl-getting-gang-raped-black-men/

The Black Lives Matter Warlord Gun-Running Leader of CHAZ, is connected to Dubai government and he owns three luxury automobiles and millions in property . “RAZ” also performed the lead role in his production about a young white girl being gang raped by gangsta’s. Sick!

We reported yesterday that the mysterious RAZ is the new Warlord and a gun runner in CHAZ. We also know that he is connected to the Dubai government and appears to maintain a lavish lifestyle. He also has a studio in Seattle where he no doubt produced his films.

What we can further report today is that CHAZ was the lead in the movie about a white girl being gang raped by a group of black men. This is sick!

In the production CHAZ stars in, we find aggravated and sexual assault, gang rape and murder as the key components of this work of progressive art.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: The Mysterious Case of RAZ from CHAZ – BLM Warlord Owns Multiple Guns (including an Uzi), a Tesla, BMW and Jaguar XJ, Millions in Properties, and Is Supported by Dubai Government

In the movie, CHAZ is the lead role as a gansta. He meets a young white girl at this place at a party. The party quickly turns into a sexual assault.

The victim is choked, tries to resist, gets punched in the face and passes out.

The passed out victim is then carried to the bedroom where she is repeatedly gang raped.

Then comes a disagreement and a shootout. Yes, and CHAZ is confirmed as the lead character. Sick!

So this is who is leading the new progressive, far-left, Democrat darling entity of CHAZ in Washington State. The Democrats cannot go much further down than this.

Story line and pictures from Yaacov Apelbaum

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

