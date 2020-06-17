https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dow-drops-100-snaps-3-day-winning-streak/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as stocks that would benefit the most from an economic reopening struggled throughout the day.

The 30-stock Dow closed 170.37 points lower, or 0.7%, at 26,119.61. The S&P 500 dipped 0.4% to 3,113.49. Both the Dow and S&P 500 swung between gains and losses throughout the session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.15% to 9,910.53.

Airlines, cruise operators and retail — all groups that would benefit from the economy reopening — were under pressure on Wednesday. United and Delta fell more than 1.8% each while American Airlines dropped 0.3%. Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean all slid more than 6%. Nordstrom fell 5.5% and Gap lost 5.4%. Those stocks initially took a beating after the coronavirus pandemic began. In recent weeks, though, they have led the broader market higher.

