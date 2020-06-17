https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-sesame-street-pride

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas summed up the feeling of many when he criticized a tweet from the official account of the children’s show “Sesame Street” as propaganda.

“Endless propaganda. This is a taxpayer-funded show targeted at Pre-K children,” Cruz tweeted.

“It doesn’t need to be talking about sex or sexuality at all,” he added.

The tweet in question showed various hands of the characters in the show reaching towards a multi-colored heart with the message, “Love always wins. #PrideMonth.”

Puppets do not have a sexual orientation

This is not the first time the popular kids’ show has been politicized. In 2018 a writer for the show revealed that he wrote Bert and Ernie as gay characters.

An official statement from the show denied that the characters were in a gay relationship and said that puppets do not have a sexual orientation.

“They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves,” the statement read.

“Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation,” it concluded.

The tweet with that statement has since been deleted.

