John Bolton

Federal prosecutors are mulling criminal charges against Trump’s fired National Security Advisor John Bolton for disclosing classified information in his new book.

An excerpt from John Bolton’s book titled, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” was released to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The White House pushed back on the release of the book saying the book if filled with classified information.

In the released transcripts, Bolton claims President Trump asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for help in the upcoming election.

Bolton’s book is scheduled to be released on June 23, however, AG Barr vowed to block the release of the memoir.

Los Angeles Times reported:

Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to criminally charge John Bolton with disclosing classified information in his upcoming White House memoir, and the Justice Department is expected in coming days to ramp up its legal campaign to block publication of a book that is being billed as a scathing rebuke of President Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department is expected to seek a temporary restraining order from a federal judge as soon as Wednesday that would block Bolton and his publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing the memoir as planned on June 23, the people said. It is not clear how successful such a legal fight would be.

The US on Tuesday filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bolton, alleging his book contains classified information.

President Trump fired John Bolton as National Security Advisor in September of 2019.

John Bolton served as National Security Advisor under President Trump after General H.R. McMaster was forced out of the position in March of 2018.

