Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) got into it with Rep Cedric Richmond (D-La.) on the floor of the House Wednesday when Richmond insinuated that Republican members of Congress who have black children don’t care about them as much as Democrats who support the far-left organization Black Lives Matter.

“I already know there are people on the other side who have black grandchildren. It’s not about the color of your kids, it is about black males,” said Richmond. “Black people in the streets that are getting killed and if one of them happens to be your kid I’m concerned about him too. And clearly I’m more concerned about him than you are,” he spat nastily.

Gaetz exploded with “You’re claiming you’re more concerned for my family than I am? Who the hell do you think you are?” It gets uglier from there, ending with Richmond snarkily saying, “Was that a nerve?”

Personally, I think Congress should always be this exciting and when people say outrageous fighting words like Richmond did, they should roll in a wrestling mat, strap on the gloves, and let them go live on pay-per-view. That would be awesome.

Things got HEATED between Cedric Richmond and Matt Gaetz just now. Richmond: "It's not about the color of your kids. It's about black males…If one of them happens to be your kid, I'm more concerned about him then you!" Gaetz: "Who the hell do you think you are?!" — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2020

