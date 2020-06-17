https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fulton-county-da-announces-arrest-warrants-officers-involved-fatal-shooting-rayshard-brooks-says-brooks-never-informed-arrest/

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced charges on Wednesday afternoon in the death of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.

DA Howard, Jr. says officials spoke to three witnesses and reviewed eight videos of the attempted arrest and shooting.

Eleven charges were announced including felony murder by the officer involved in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

And then he added this: That Brooks was never notified he was under arrest?

#BREAKING: DA Howard says Rayshard Brooks’ was never informed that he was under arrest. WATCH: https://t.co/izwmSdUyF3 pic.twitter.com/NucvsAVvy5 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 17, 2020

DA Howard added that Brooks was calm and cordial!

Fulton Co. DA: Prosecutors issue warrants in deadly shooting of #RayshardBrooks.

“Mr. Brooks was calm, he was cordial and really displayed a cooperative nature.” Prosecutors say he followed every instruction for 41 minutes and 17 seconds.@nbcbayarea — Christine Ni (@christineniSF) June 17, 2020

We must have been watching the wrong video.

It appeared Brooks fought with police, punched them in the face, stole their taser gun and fired on the police officers.

A second video of the shooting shows Rashard Brooks pointing the stolen taser gun at police.

From the video Centermillennieals.

You can see the guy pointed something at the cop and that’s what got him killed. It may be the taser, it may be the gun from our perspective. It’s more logical that it would be the taser, so eminent threat was absolutely triggered by this event. Unfortunately it had to go down like this, because two times he risked the officers lives. This goes to show angles are extremely important in situations like this.

More…

Fulton County DA: Rayshard Brooks was running away when he was shot. Shot two times, Excited utterance by officer Rolfe: “I got him.” — Ken Yeung (@thekenyeung) June 17, 2020

The first officer has turned state’s witness against the officer who fired his gun at Brooks.

The officer in the Brooks case is charged with, among other things, felony murder? Potential sentence of death, life without parole, or life with possibility of parole if convicted. And this DA is, again, trying his case in front of the press. I am shocked. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 17, 2020

