Google has backtracked on reports it took punitive action against a popular conservative website for the content of its comments section in a fight that was triggered by a complaint from the NBC network.

The company has confirmed, regarding a dispute involving the Federalist, “We worked with them to address issues on their site related to the comments section. As the comment section has now been removed, we consider this matter resolved and no action will be taken.”

Before that, however, a back-and-forth developed that revealed NBC adopted an anti-conservative position for its own agenda, and brought a complaint to Google, triggering an initial statement that the Federalist had been “demonetized,” a claim later challenged.

Just the News reported that NBC’s “News Verification Unit” complained about the Federalist based on a report from the “Center for Countering Digital Hate,” a British organization that boasts on its website it tries “to disrupt the architecture of online hate and misinformation.”

NBC had confirmed it brought the British group’s report to the attention of Google, and the network said Google stated, “We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing. … In this case, we’ve removed [the Federalist’s] ability to monetize with Google.”

That statement was contradicted, by Google, just hours later.

The JTN reported noted, “It was not immediately clear why Google would have initially said, per NBC, that the Federalist was demonetized before claiming that that was never the case.”

At the Washington Examiner, commentary writer Becket Adams noted the “all-out political activism” now adopted by NBC.

But that, he wrote, wasn’t even the worst.

“The only thing more detestable than NBC News’ all-out embrace of political activism is the short-sighted fanaticism of its so-called journalists,” he explained. “NBC’s Adele-Momoko Fraser reported Tuesday that Google had ‘banned’ the Federalist from its advertising platform. The supposed prohibition came after NBC approached Google with allegedly problematic articles featured on the Federalist’s website.”

He pointed out what the NBC report said was “not true.”

“Putting aside for a moment the question of whether someone in Silicon Valley is lying, the bigger issue here is that it was NBC that lobbied Google to go after the Federalist’s revenue stream. Try to wrap your mind around that for a minute,” he said. “One of the largest and most powerful news organizations in the United States petitioned one of the largest and most powerful corporations in the world to demonetize a tiny, U.S.-based website because it published allegedly problematic language. If this is not a violation of Google’s ‘Don’t be evil’ corporate code of conduct, it is certainly a violation of the First Amendment principles which NBC News claims to honor and defend. If this is the road we are going to go down now as a nation, with major media groups lobbying major corporations to punish smaller, problematic media groups, things are going to get a whole lot uglier a whole lot faster in this country. “

He said Fraser and NBC “have actually set a terrible, dangerous precedent where retribution and censorship will become the go-to weapons of choice.”

His conclusion? “The people who work at NBC News are not serious news people. These are political activists with an enormous amount of influence and power, and they act sometimes like they do not even realize it. It is like watching a child play with a loaded gun.”

Philip Klein, the executive editor of the Examiner, said he’s “been on the side of arguing that private businesses should have the right to set any rules they want for users. I was critical of a proposal by Sen. Josh Hawley that would have ended immunity that social media companies have against lawsuits against content posted on their platforms. Instead, under the proposal, companies would have to apply for to the federal government for temporary certificates of immunity after demonstrating they’ve been free of political bias in removing content. On the left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has proposed breaking up large tech companies, though for different reasons.”

But he said, “Arguments in favor of the free market are always weakened when businesses behave in ways that make it easy for people to portray them as the bad guys.”

He noted Hawley, in fact, is planning legislation to give “users the right to sue if the big platforms enforce their terms unfairly or unequally.”

Reuters reported Google also was imposing sanctions on ZeroHedge. The report said, “The sites were first flagged by a nonprofit after ZeroHedge published articles that implied Black Lives Matter protesters were funded by the CIA and George Soros, and The Federalist published an article that claimed news outlets were ‘lying to you’ about white supremacists’ involvement in riots.”

