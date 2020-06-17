https://www.dailywire.com/news/gwyneth-paltrow-reveals-shes-selling-candle-that-smells-like-her-orgasm-during-segment-with-son-appearance

Actress and Goop lifestyle brand founder Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she’s now selling a candle that “smells” like her “orgasm” during a Tuesday segment with “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that included an appearance from her 14-year-old son Moses.

The “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle is a “follow-up” scent to Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which she said literally reminded her of the smell of her vagina.

The candle is priced at $75 and is described on the Goop site as follows: “A fitting follow-up to that candle —you know the one—this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

As noted by Paltrow, soon after her son was in frame speaking to Fallon, the box for the “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle is covered with fireworks. Fallon approvingly laughed, adding, “Of course it has fireworks! Oh my gosh!”

“As Paltrow waxed on (get it?) about her fragrant climax, her son, Moses, was apparently sitting just outside of the frame before Fallon invited him to chat,” The New York Post reported. “The 14-year-old son of Paltrow and her ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 43, said he was playing piano and guitar in his free time.”

Back in January, Paltrow turned heads by introducing her “vagina” candle, likewise at $75 a pop.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP — the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh … this smells like a vagina,’” Goop outlined.

The smell then “evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” according to the company.

“That turned out to be perfect as a candle — we did a test run … and it sold out within hours,” Goop bragged. “It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Goop, clearly, is not a traditional brand. In 2018, for example, the wellness company settled a six-figure lawsuit surrounding their “vagina eggs,” which were promoted to help regulate females’ hormones and negate menstrual cramps.

“It turns out, contrary to Goop’s advice, shoving a large egg made out of a porous mineral into the recesses of your lady-regions may not be the best treatment for conditions like endometriosis,” The Daily Wire reported. “Apparently, Goop knew — or, according to a complaint filed by the California consumer protection office, Goop should have known before they marketed this product, as well as a ‘flower essence’ they claimed treated depression, to consumers on their website.”

“The health and money of Santa Clara County residents should never be put at risk by misleading advertising,” the attorney for the California consumer protection office said in a statement. “We will vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of good science … or any science.”

Additionally, last December, Paltrow made waves by gifting herself a vibrator for Christmas.

