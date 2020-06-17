https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/herschel-walker-offers-send-people-want-defund-police-countries-without/

(FOX NEWS) — Former NFL running back Herschel Walker offered to work with airlines to send people who want to defund the police to countries without them.

Walker, who played 12 years in the NFL, took his thoughts to Twitter in response to people who want to eliminate police departments across the United States.

“I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!” Walker wrote.

