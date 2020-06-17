https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/position-lacks-sound-basis-constitution-huge-us-government-responds-brief-former-judge-john-gleeson-flynn-case/

Shadow prosecutor John Gleeson

Judge Emmet Sullivan’s “shadow prosecutor” John Gleeson filed his brief last Wednesday.

This was after the Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn in May after bombshell documents were released that proved Flynn was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for Flynn.

The far left DC Judge Emmet Sullivan decided not to drop the case and proceed as judge and prosecutor in the case against General Flynn.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: The Mysterious Case of RAZ from CHAZ – BLM Warlord Owns Multiple Guns (including an Uzi), a Tesla, BMW and Jaguar XJ, Millions in Properties, and Is Supported by Dubai Government

Sullivan solicited amicus briefs and appointed retired Clinton appointed judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

Gleeson called the DOJ’s dismissal of General Flynn “pretextual” and “a gross abuse of prosecutorial power.”

Flynn update – Amicus John Gleeson has filed his brief. Gleeson calls the DOJ Flynn dismissal “pretextual” and “a gross abuse of prosecutorial power.” Just what Judge Sullivan asked for. Full doc:https://t.co/y4VnqPHs7x pic.twitter.com/FgXwnR54Pj — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 10, 2020

John Gleeson recommended General Michael Flynn be punished for taking back a plea.

On Wednesday the US Government responded to the brief by Amicus John Gleeson.

According to the US government: John Gleeson “contradicts” the law governing dismissal; his position “lacks a sound basis in the Constitution.”

Via TechnoFog:

Flynn case – The US responds to the brief by Amicus John Gleeson. Gleeson “contradicts” law governing dismissal; his position “lacks a sound basis in the Constitution.” Full Doc:https://t.co/A13OsF6dvO pic.twitter.com/9k9p2kw2lo — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 17, 2020

Here is the full report via TechnoFog:

Response to Gleeson Amicus … by Techno Fog on Scribd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

