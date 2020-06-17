https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/huge-sen-josh-hawley-introduces-legislation-allow-users-right-sue-big-tech-online-censorship/

In 2017 the far left Soros-connected Media Matters sent out a document titled, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” on their 2017 to 2020 plan to defeat President Trump and Republicans.

The Media Matters plan included working with the tech giants: Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor and silence conservative voices and platforms.

Democrats and their allies in Big Tech know conservatives were able to freely communicate before the 2016 election and get around the lies of the mainstream media.

So Democrats put together a plan to silence conservative voices.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: The Mysterious Case of RAZ from CHAZ – BLM Warlord Owns Multiple Guns (including an Uzi), a Tesla, BMW and Jaguar XJ, Millions in Properties, and Is Supported by Dubai Government

Today conservatives are regularly blocked, banned and censored by the far left elites at Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube and others.

Here at The Gateway Pundit we have been speaking out on this unconstitutional assault on Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press for years now.

Back in September 2018 The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke to Congress on Facebook’s assault on free speech.

In late May President Trump signed an executive order on social media censorship with a warning to the far left tech giants.

On Tuesday Google announced they were blocking their ads on conservative websites The Federalist and Zero Hedge.

NBC News cheered the development and admitted they contacted Google and complained about Zero Hedge and The Federalist.

Google then promptly banned both from their ad network.

NBC cheered the news!

NBC Contacted Google and complained about Zero Hedge and The Federalist Google then promptly banned both from their ad networkhttps://t.co/P1iMuSLu4e — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 16, 2020

An NBC reporter thanks two far left wing activist groups for their collaboration in getting the Federalist banned from Google. pic.twitter.com/PB00d7jSZq — Monitoring the Situation Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 16, 2020

On Wednesday morning Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced he was introducing new legislation to combat Big Tech censorship. Hawley’s legislation will give users the right to sue if they are discriminated against by these platforms.

Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio joined Senator Hawley on the legislation.

Today I’m introducing new legislation to combat #BigTech censorship. It gives users the right to sue if the big platforms enforce their terms unfairly or unequally. Proud to be joined by ⁦@marcorubio⁩ ⁦@SenTomCotton ⁦@SenatorBraun⁩ https://t.co/OcvXfHXPYk — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 17, 2020

Axios has the details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

