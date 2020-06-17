http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kAPNb7W2vIA/humans-tell-chimps-saying-sort-112647386.html
June 17 – Switching up your routine today could lead to a powerful and profitable breakthrough. Taking a different route than usual, experimenting with new ingredients, or playing around with art supplies will jog your brain to think in creative ways. Theres a strong possibility youll hit upon an idea for a lucrative product or service while you set your mind free to explore. As the instinctive Moon sends positive beams to Mercury in your 2nd House of Finances, the secret to your professional success will be your capacity to dream big.