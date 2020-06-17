https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/spreading-40-lapd-transit-officers-call-wednesday-43-skipped-work-monday/

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced charges on Wednesday afternoon in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.

Brooks was killed by police after resisting arrest, wrestling with the police, punching one officer in the face, stealing the officer’s taser and then firing on the officers.

Eleven charges were announced including felony murder by the officer involved in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

On Wednesday night there numerous police officers in Atlanta, Georgia called off work after murder charges were filed against Officer Garrett Rolfe in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend.

TRENDING: Fulton County DA Announces 11 Charges, Including Felony Murder on the Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of Rayshard Brooks – Says Brooks Never Informed He Was Under Arrest?

And tonight over 40 officers from the LAPD called out of work. This is after 43 called out on Monday.
The LAPD is reportedly having trouble paying officers after the violent Black Lives Matter riots and lootings.

Via Bill Melugin at FOXLA:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...