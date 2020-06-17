https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/spreading-40-lapd-transit-officers-call-wednesday-43-skipped-work-monday/

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced charges on Wednesday afternoon in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.

Brooks was killed by police after resisting arrest, wrestling with the police, punching one officer in the face, stealing the officer’s taser and then firing on the officers.

Eleven charges were announced including felony murder by the officer involved in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

On Wednesday night there numerous police officers in Atlanta, Georgia called off work after murder charges were filed against Officer Garrett Rolfe in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend.

And tonight over 40 officers from the LAPD called out of work. This is after 43 called out on Monday.

The LAPD is reportedly having trouble paying officers after the violent Black Lives Matter riots and lootings.

I’m told the officers who work MTA are paid via overtime, and with those funds dried up, they don’t want to work for only comp time. LAPD tells me MTA will reimburse the department, and once that happens, officers’ time compensation will be converted to cash. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 17, 2020

Another source tells me that per the contract between LAPD & MTA, 148 officers have to be staffed each day. I’m told with the callouts, the contract is being violated and LAPD could be flirting with losing it if this keeps up. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 17, 2020

