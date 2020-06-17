https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ivanka-trump-farmers-food-black/2020/06/17/id/972739

Ivanka Trump helped kick off an ambitious program with minority churches Tuesday to distribute more than 20,000 boxes of fruit, meat, and dairy products to needy families.

Speaking at the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Pittsburgh, Ivanka praised the Farmers to Families Food Box initiative as positive step for the nation as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Black churches are great forces for justice, equality, and human dignity in our nation,” she said. “I was grateful to listen and learn from faith and community leaders how together we can bring about healing and holistic revitalization to underserved communities across the nation.”

Ivanka was flanked by the Bishop Loran Mann, whose church hosted the launch, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, Pastor Paula White, who heads of the White House’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative and Scott Turner, Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

“Thank you Bishop Mann for hosting us,” said Ivanka, who is President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter. “Through amazing faith-based organizations such as yours, our Farmers to Families Food Box program has delivered over 20 million boxes of fruit, meat and dairy to families in need.”

Officials said some 1.6 million of the 20 million boxes have already been shipped. About 70 families at Tuesday’s event were presented with the boxed goods.

The food is being distributed nationwide via the e Faith-Based Community for F2F Coalition, which builds networks of distribution and connection points with the USDA.

