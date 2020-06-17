http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OmYEYLHlT-Y/

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book on Wednesday leaked to major American media outlets, exposing his widespread criticism of the president.

The Washington Post and the New York Times posted news summaries of the book’s content after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the publication of the book.

The 592-page book titled, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, was initially scheduled for release on June 23.

The Wall Street Journal released an excerpt of the book regarding conversations the president had with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The book leaked details about President Trump’s leadership style that Bolton did not approve of amid conversations with world leaders. It also featured conversations with other members of the Trump administration.

Bolton is expected to ramp up his public media profile in the upcoming days to promote the book.

The White House did not immediately comment on the book’s contents leaking to the press.

