https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/just-heart-female-police-officer-breaks-crying-abused-mcdonalds-georgia-video/

This is heartbreaking.

Where is the humanity?

A female police officer broke down crying after she was abused at a McDonald’s restaurant at Love’s Travel Stop in Georgia.

The woman police officer just got off of a long shift and stopped by McDonald’s on her way home. The employees made her wait in the drive-through. Then they told her to pull over to the side to wait on her English Muffin breakfast. Then when they came out they only brought her coffee. She told the employee to forget her meal. She was too scared and didn’t trust them.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: The Mysterious Case of RAZ from CHAZ – BLM Warlord Owns Multiple Guns (including an Uzi), a Tesla, BMW and Jaguar XJ, Millions in Properties, and Is Supported by Dubai Government

This poor woman.

The left wants all of America to hate the police. They want to see the police abused and put out of work. Let’s not let them ruin this country.

The restaurant is in Georgia.

McDonalds at Love’s Travel Stop, Ford exit 1-95. Richmond Hill, GA. Tel: 912-756-5024 ❤️🇺🇸💙 https://t.co/zT3zNbWpOr — Zannah (@The_Zannah) June 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

