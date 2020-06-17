https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/justice-dept-proposes-curbing-protections-big-tech/

Responding to President Trump’s concern about censorship by big tech platforms such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, the Justice Department urged Congress on Wednesday to introduce legislation to curb immunity protections.

A senior Justice official told Reuters the objective is to press tech companies to be more transparent when they remove lawful material and to address criminal content.

In May, Trump said he would propose legislation to “remove or change” a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act known as Section 230.

Under the provision, Google, Facebook and Twitter are regarded as “neutral platforms” rather than publishers.

That means they are not held responsible for content posted by their users and, therefore, not subject to legal liability.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and three other Republicans introduced a bill that would allow people to sue tech companies for censorship.

Trump recently blasted Twitter for tagging his tweets about concerns of fraud in mail-in voting with a fact-check warning.

White House spokesman Judd Deere praised the Justice Department proposal.

“The president expressly called on DOJ to develop such model legislation in the Executive Order signed recently, and yes, President Trump is pleased to see the department following through,” he said.

Reuters reported Carl Szabo, general counsel of NetChoice, which counts Google and Facebook among its members, said the proposal would hinder platforms from removing objectionable content.

The proposal would make it harder for Google, which owns YouTube, for example, to remove videos used to recruit terrorists, he said.

